Florida State's Mike Norvell, Tony White Meet With Top EDGE Target
Florida State's coaching staff is staying busy on the road. The Seminoles have been traveling all over the country to meet with prospects and extend new scholarship offers.
Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White made their way through the Sunshine State on Wednesday. IMG Academy was among their stops, giving Norvell and White a chance to sit down with four-star defensive end and top-100 prospect, Jake Kreul.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
The Seminoles offered Kreul following his performance at a camp last summer. He hasn't been back to Tallahassee since that trip. Obviously, Florida State has made more than a few changes since then, bringing on White and new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, along with multiple other staffers on both sides of the ball.
Florida State will need to get Kreul back on campus soon and secure an official visit to have a true shot at the talented in-state recruit. Programs such as Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, and Michigan have all checked in with him this month.
During his junior season, Kreul totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He recorded a season-best eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in a 21-16 victory against Venice High School on October 4. IMG Academy finished with a 7-2 record.
The Florida native spent his sophomore year at Bishop Moore High School. He had a standout campaign, racking up 76 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 49 overall prospect, the No. 6 EDGE, and the No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't currently have a pledge from a defensive lineman.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'