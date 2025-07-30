Nole Gameday

Former Florida State QB set to see action with Los Angeles Chargers

The former Seminole is expected to make his NFL preseason debut with the Chargers later this week.

Jun 13, 2023; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmet of quarterback Easton Stick (2) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have over 30 players on NFL rosters with the 2025 season getting closer with each day.

However, there are just two quarterbacks with ties to Tallahassee vying for jobs at the professional level, former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston and undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei.

Former FSU signal-caller Jordan Travis retired from the New York Jets earlier this year due to a leg injury that he suffered late in his college career.

Following a season where everything went wrong at Florida State, Uiagalelei signed with the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's stuck with the team through OTAs, rookie minicamp, and into training camp.

The Chargers are set to open the preseason on Thursday, July 31, against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the team will rest starting quarterback Justin Herbert, instead rolling with backup Trey Lance.

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (13) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harbaugh said that Lance will play until early in the second half. The Chargers have plans to give Uiagalelei snaps for the remainder of the exhibition with Taylor Heinicke serving as the emergency quarterback.

This will be Uiagalelei's first game action since suffering a season-ending hand injury last September. Believed to be nursing a leg injury dating back to fall camp, Uiagalelei was never truly able to become the player he had shown to be during his time at Clemson and Oregon State.

During the 2024 season, Uiagalelei completed 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 37 times for -8 yards.

Uiagalelei will be looking to put forth a strong debut for Los Angeles as he tries to give himself the best chance to secure a spot on the active roster or practice squad.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
