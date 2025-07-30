Former Florida State QB set to see action with Los Angeles Chargers
The Florida State Seminoles have over 30 players on NFL rosters with the 2025 season getting closer with each day.
However, there are just two quarterbacks with ties to Tallahassee vying for jobs at the professional level, former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston and undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei.
Former FSU signal-caller Jordan Travis retired from the New York Jets earlier this year due to a leg injury that he suffered late in his college career.
Following a season where everything went wrong at Florida State, Uiagalelei signed with the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's stuck with the team through OTAs, rookie minicamp, and into training camp.
The Chargers are set to open the preseason on Thursday, July 31, against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the team will rest starting quarterback Justin Herbert, instead rolling with backup Trey Lance.
Harbaugh said that Lance will play until early in the second half. The Chargers have plans to give Uiagalelei snaps for the remainder of the exhibition with Taylor Heinicke serving as the emergency quarterback.
This will be Uiagalelei's first game action since suffering a season-ending hand injury last September. Believed to be nursing a leg injury dating back to fall camp, Uiagalelei was never truly able to become the player he had shown to be during his time at Clemson and Oregon State.
During the 2024 season, Uiagalelei completed 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 37 times for -8 yards.
Uiagalelei will be looking to put forth a strong debut for Los Angeles as he tries to give himself the best chance to secure a spot on the active roster or practice squad.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
