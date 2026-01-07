Ex-FSU football QB returning to Sunshine State

Florida State's quarterback depth has been decimated by transfers and busts since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

That hasn't been any different over the past two seasons. The acquisitions of DJ Uiagalelei and Tommy Castellanos didn't work out for the program.

Meanwhile, two young prospects, Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, have transferred out of Florida State in consecutive offseasons.

Kromenhoek left the Seminoles following the 2024 season. A little over a year later, he's made his way back to the Sunshine State.

Former FSU QB Luke Kromenhoek Commits To USF

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) looks to pass as he is pressured by Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Kromenhoek announced he was transferring to USF. He re-entered the portal in December, following one season at Mississippi State, where he lost the backup job to a true freshman.

Kromenhoek only appeared in two games, completing 2/4 passes for 20 yards, and rushing four times for 24 yards and a touchdown. He earned a redshirt for the season.

BREAKING: Mississippi State transfer QB Luke Kromenhoek has committed to USF, @PeteNakos reports🌴https://t.co/4JUCjYDLo1 pic.twitter.com/cFcmsv7apy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

The Georgia native was expected to be Florida State's quarterback of the future. Instead, he was thrust into action earlier than anticipated. Over the final six games of the 2024 season, Kromenhoek split playing time with Glenn.

Kromenhoek appeared in six games and made two starts, completing 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions. He rushed 63 times for 113 yards.

Florida State pursued a transfer quarterback after the season, resulting in Kromenhoek, who was commanding top market value, transferring. It was a drastic turn, considering the relationship the Seminoles established with Kromenhoek and how early they discovered him in the recruiting process.

Kromenhoek will look to finally show why he was a blue-chip prospect and an Elite 11 finalist at USF. The Bulls brought in Brian Hartline from Ohio State to run the show after Alex Golesh was hired by Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound quarterback will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

