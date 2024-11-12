Former Florida State Star Wreaks Havoc On Miami Dolphins On Monday Night Football
Former Florida State football defensive end Jared Verse has been stellar so far for the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of the season, even earning the Fox Sports NFL podcast Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year award last week.
In the first half of Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins, Verse recorded a strip sack and a fumble recovery as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempted to convert third and long. Despite LA's 23-15 loss, Verse was a bright spot as he recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Through nine games, the former Seminole has accounted for 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection as a first-year player in the league.
Verse’s career at Florida State was filled with dominant play as well as he has an impressive stat sheet to go alongside it. In 25 games played for the Seminoles, Verse recorded 45 solo tackles, 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks. He posted 4.5 sacks, 12 total tackles, and six tackles for loss in his final two games against Florida on the road and Louisville in Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.
"I'm just happy that all my hard work is paying off. This is something that a lot of people think hard work might not pay off. A lot of people are scared to put in the effort because what if you fail? I never thought of what if I fail," Verse told NoleGameday's Emily Peters after FSU Pro Day. "My thought was always, what if I succeed? What's gonna happen when I succeed? So it's just seeing all my hard work pay off. Now, I got the opportunity to be a high draft pick. I put myself in a good position. I'm happy for this."
He and his current teammate (and fellow Seminole), defensive tackle Braden Fiske, have kept the Rams in a lot of games, including their ongoing three-game winning streak. In all of their contests except one, they have held their opponents under 27 points.
