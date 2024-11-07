FSU Legacy, Former Commitment Eliminates Seminoles From Recruiting List
Not much has gone right for the Florida State Seminoles this fall, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. After winning 10+ games in back-to-back seasons, the Seminoles are currently having their worst campaign since before Bobby Bowden arrived in town and there have been vast ramifications for the lowly production on the field.
On Thursday afternoon, 2026 four-star wide receiver Devin Carter announced he was cutting down his recruitment to 11 schools. Carter was previously committed to Florida State but the program was noticeably missing from the list in favor of Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Ole Miss, and Louisville.
That's certainly a disappointing revelation considering Carter is a Seminole legacy, the son of former standout running back Devin Carter, who starred in Tallahassee from 1986-89. The younger Carter originally pledged to FSU in April of 2023 before re-opening things in January. He was on campus a few months after backing off his pledge for an unofficial visit.
Carter is one of the top prospects regardless of position in the 2026 class. As a sophomore, he caught 51 passes for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead Cedar Grove High School to a state championship. Carter is playing for Douglas County High School this year and he's caught 32 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
FSU's wide receiver recruiting over the last few months has left much to be desired. The Seminoles lost all three of their blue-chip wide-out pledges in the 2025 class and this latest news with Carter doesn't look great optic-wise.
Florida State still holds one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Seminoles are ranked No. 6 overall with pledges from four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, four-star athlete Darryon Williams, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
