Former FSU QB Jameis Winston gets big update with Giants
The New York Giants are slated to take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m. While the Giants are having a tough year, sitting at just 2-9 on the season, and the Lions (6-4) have seemed to have disappeared in 2025, there will be a familiar face under center for the Giants again this week.
Winston Back Under Center for Week 12
Former FSU star quarterback Jameis Winston will be getting the starting nod for the matchup, replacing quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is still in concussion protocol after going down in New York's Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed Friday that Dart will be unavailable for Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.
Winston started last week's game in a 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers and was 19 of 29 for 201 yards with one interception in his first start for the Giants. Russell Wilson, who began the year as New York’s starter, will serve as Winston’s backup against Detroit.
What Winston Brings to the Table
Winston was the third Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State, earning that honor during FSU's 2013 BCS National Title run. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft and has had a roller-coaster career of sorts.
He led the league in passing touchdowns but also interceptions, and has been a career backup during his ten-year tenure in the center. He ranks first in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history in passing yards with 19,737, passing touchdowns with 121, passing completions with 1,563, and passing attempts with 2,548.
Everywhere the Hueytown, Alabama, native goes, he becomes a fan favorite. He's had several stops beyond the Bucs. After five years in Tampa Bay, he spent another four with the New Orleans Saints, a brief stop with the Cleveland Browns, where he played in 12 games with seven starts, before ultimately landing in New York.
Winston has played in 105 games with 87 starts, completing 1,944 of 3,178 passes for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions. He has also added 1,297 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 323 carries.
Watch for Winston and the Giants as they kick off against the Lions on the road this Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
