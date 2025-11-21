Nole Gameday

Updated ACC availability report for FSU football at NC State

The second injury report has been released for Florida State's road game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are 24 hours away from kicking off a road game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday night. The matchup will serve as the Seminoles' final conference game of the season and an opportunity to become bowl eligible.

The Seminoles and the Wolfpack are both 5-5 coming into the contest. One team will achieve its postseason dream while the other will be left waiting for at least another week.

There are a few injuries on both sides going into the matchup.

The Seminoles got some clarity in the first ACC availability report on Wednesday night, which deemed seven players out for Florida State and 14 out for North Carolina State.

FSU also listed four players as questionable; redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr., and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin.

Leonard IV is FSU's starting left guard while Singleton Jr. has led the running back room in carries since the BYE week. Graham Jr. has made five starts for the Seminoles this season.

As for North Carolina State, starting cornerback Jamel Johnson and backup offensive lineman Kamen Smith will miss the game. Plus, starting right tackle Teague Andersen is questionable.

On Thursday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Friday.

The second availability report didn't offer any changes for the Seminoles or the Wolfpack.

Check out the full report below.

FLORIDA STATE:

OUT:

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Ricky Knight III

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— LB Ethan Pritchard

— DB Donny Hiebert

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB Omar Graham Hr.

— TE Chase Loftin

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— OL Richie Leonard IV

NORTH CAROLINA STATE:

OUT:

— LB Sean Brown

— S Rente Hinton

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— WR Jonathan Paylor

— CB Jaren Sensabaugh

— S Daemon Fagan

— CB Jamel Johnson

— LB Sterling Dixon

— RB Isiah Jones

— S Brody Barnhardt

— OL Tyler West

— OL Trent Mitchell

— OL Kamen Smith

— K Charlie Birtwistle

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB AJ Richardson

— OL Teague Andersen

— TE Griffin Reimer

