Promising defender out for remainder of FSU Football's spring practices due to injury
Florida State is entering its second week of spring practice with the offseason ramping back up. The Seminoles have donned pads for the last two practices as they begin to shift focus toward their first spring scrimmage on Saturday.
For the most part, FSU was relatively healthy entering the spring. With that being said, at least one injury has popped up recently. According to head coach Mike Norvell, redshirt sophomore defensive back Edwin Joseph will be sidelined for the remaining slate of practices due to an undisclosed ailment.
It doesn't sound too serious but it's still disappointing.
"We do have one injury. Edwin Joseph will miss the rest of the spring, nothing that will keep him really out for summer but unfortunately he'll be out for the rest of the spring," Norvell said on Tuesday. "You know, it's a small injury but one that will keep him out for the remainder."
Joseph is coming off his second season in Tallahassee, showing real promise on defense and special teams as a redshirt freshman. He appeared in all 12 games, totaling 13 tackles 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one interception, and a blocked kick.
The Florida native recorded his first interception in Florida State's win against California. He blocked a field goal against Clemson and added a sack against Miami.
With Joseph now out, Norvell highlighted other young defensive backs such as redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, and true freshman Shamar Arnoux. There's a lot of competition going on within the unit, especially with some players changing positions due to the new defensive scheme.
"That opens up the door and opportunity for guys like Ricky Knight. Obviously, I like seeing the competition there in the defensive backfield," Norvell said. "Shamar Arnoux has come in and trying to establish himself, Cai Bates has had some good moments, Charles III Lester III is continuing to push so I'm excited about the group."
The loss of Joseph is obviously unfortunate for Florida State in a multitude of ways. The young defender is on an upward trajectory and is in contention to play a major role for the Seminoles in 2025.
FSU is even thinner in the defensive backfield with redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown and junior safety Conrad Hussey already out for the spring.
