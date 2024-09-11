Former FSU Standout Pranked By Jaguars Teammate After 0-2 Start
The Florida State Seminoles haven't gotten off to a hot start after beginning the season as a top-10 team. That has unfortunately led to the Seminoles becoming a national laughingstock considering the crosshairs that have surrounded the program since the College Football Playoff snub in December.
Former FSU cornerback Ronald Darby is entering his tenth year in the NFL after signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. Darby made his debut with the Jaguars over the weekend in a 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He ended up playing the second-most snaps on Jacksonville's defense, finishing with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.
READ MORE: Florida State Running Back To Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season
Following Florida State's loss to Boston College on Labor Day, Darby ended up being pranked by one of his teammates in Duval. Third-year safety Andre Cisco posted a meme in Darby's locker, which happened to be visible when reporters were in the locker room during media availability.
That led to a question about the poster with Darby sliding in a dig about Syracuse's stadium. Cisco played for the Orange from 2018-2020, totaling 136 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 13 interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown. He was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019.
"Yeah, that's Cisco," Darby quipped. "Yeah, he hating because he went to Syracuse. They play in a basketball stadium."
Since being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Darby has suited up for six different teams. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles when the team won Super Bowl LII. Darby has totaled 408 tackles, ten tackles for loss, one forced fumble, eight interceptions, and 98 pass deflections in the pros.
Darby spent three years at Florida State, recording 78 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections. He was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and a third-team all-conference selection in 2014.
