Former FSU RB cut by NFL team following best preseason performance
The New York Jets parted ways with a trio of former Florida State stars over the weekend.
After releasing wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and trading defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets made another move on Sunday afternoon.
The team has been trying to get down to the 53-player roster limit with the cut deadline coming up on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
New York Jets Release Former FSU RB Lawrance Toafili
To round out the weekend, the Jets announced the release of seven more players, including former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili.
Toafili was signed by New York in late July after previously joining the team for rookie minicamp. He had his top performance of the preseason in the Jets' loss to Philadelphia on Friday, rushing seven times for 38 yards and a score. Toafili led the team in rushing despite the loss.
READ MORE: Seven Seminoles who will make or break FSU football's 2025 season
In the teams three preseason games, Toafili rushed 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown.
It's possible another franchise could bring Toafili in on the practice squad.
Lawrance Toafili Was A Consistent Playmaker At Florida State
Toafili originally signed with Florida State as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. During his first season with the program, he averaged 9.6 yards per rush and scored two touchdowns.
The versatile running back was at his best in 2022-23, contributing alongside a deep group of skill players.
During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.
Though his final run in garnet and gold didn't go as planned, Toafili led Florida State with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 215 yards.
The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 905 yards and four more scores.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *out for season
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok