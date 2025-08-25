Former FSU RB cut by NFL team following best preseason performance

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole had his top performance of the preseason on Friday.

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Lawrance Toafili (38) carries the ball as New York Giants cornerback Nic Jones (31) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets parted ways with a trio of former Florida State stars over the weekend.

After releasing wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and trading defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets made another move on Sunday afternoon.

The team has been trying to get down to the 53-player roster limit with the cut deadline coming up on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

New York Jets Release Former FSU RB Lawrance Toafili

To round out the weekend, the Jets announced the release of seven more players, including former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili.

Toafili was signed by New York in late July after previously joining the team for rookie minicamp. He had his top performance of the preseason in the Jets' loss to Philadelphia on Friday, rushing seven times for 38 yards and a score. Toafili led the team in rushing despite the loss.

In the teams three preseason games, Toafili rushed 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown.

It's possible another franchise could bring Toafili in on the practice squad.

Lawrance Toafili Was A Consistent Playmaker At Florida State

Toafili originally signed with Florida State as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. During his first season with the program, he averaged 9.6 yards per rush and scored two touchdowns.

The versatile running back was at his best in 2022-23, contributing alongside a deep group of skill players.

During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.

Though his final run in garnet and gold didn't go as planned, Toafili led Florida State with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 215 yards.

The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 905 yards and four more scores.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *out for season

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

