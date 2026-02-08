Former FSU Football Star Activated for Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX is set to kick off tonight at 6:30 p.m. as the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks face each other in the big game for the first time since Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. That game saw a late interception by the Patriots at the one-yard line to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

This year will be different. The Seahawks' "Legion of Boom," led by Richard Sherman alongside quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Marshawn Lynch won't be taking the field, and you won't be seeing Tom Brady under center for the New England Patriots; however, Florida State fans will be seeing a familiar face who will be making his second Super Bowl appearance.

Former FSU Star Running Back Elevated to Seahawks Active Roster

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (27) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks elevated running back Velus Jones Jr. and former Florida State star Cam Akers to the active roster to help bolster their rushing attack behind Kenneth Walker III and George Holani.

This will mark Akers’ second Super Bowl appearance after playing in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals four years ago in Super Bowl LVI. Akers signed with the Seahawks in November after being released from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. He has appeared in four games this season, including Seattle’s NFC Championship Game victory over his LA.

Akers hasn't recorded a stat with Seattle, but will enter the game with 2,044 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, alongside 388 receiving yards and another four scores in 59 games.

Akers' Time at Florida State

Nov 9, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Clinton, Mississippi, native was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft after three seasons with the Seminoles. He became the third player in FSU history with multiple 1,000-yard campaigns, joining greats Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook.

All in all, he finished his collegiate career with 2874 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding another 486 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Watch for Akers as the ball flies through the air tonight at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on NBC.

