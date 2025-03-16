Nole Gameday

Former FSU star and 3-time Super Bowl champion signs with New York Jets

The former Seminole will be playing for a new franchise in 2025.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL free agency period is well underway with a ton of movement around the league over the past week.

Florida State fans have seen multiple former Seminole standouts find homes as Josh Sweat (Arizona) and Eddie Goldman (Washington) were each signed by new teams while Mario Edwards Jr. was retained by the Houston Texans. This is just the beginning with a few other familiar names getting close to announcing deals.

On Sunday, the New York Jets agreed to terms with former FSU defensive tackle and Kansas City Chiefs veteran, Derrick Nnadi, per his agency. Ahead of his eighth season at the professional level, Nnadi will be playing for a team other than the Chiefs for the first time.

Nnadi stuck around in Kansas City during a period where the franchise made five Super Bowl appearances and won three of them. He was a consistent starter from 2018-23 but only started one game this past season, totaling a career-low 11 tackles while not recording a sack or tackle for loss.

The 28-year-old will be looking to bounce back with the Jets, who are retooling their roster under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Nnadi becomes the fourth former player from FSU on the team, joining quarterback Jordan Travis, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson.

Nnadi was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time in Kansas City, he appeared in 115 games, making 87 starts, and totaled 233 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass deflections. He is tied for second in FSU program history with his three Super Bowl victories.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

