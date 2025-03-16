Former FSU star and 3-time Super Bowl champion signs with New York Jets
The 2025 NFL free agency period is well underway with a ton of movement around the league over the past week.
Florida State fans have seen multiple former Seminole standouts find homes as Josh Sweat (Arizona) and Eddie Goldman (Washington) were each signed by new teams while Mario Edwards Jr. was retained by the Houston Texans. This is just the beginning with a few other familiar names getting close to announcing deals.
On Sunday, the New York Jets agreed to terms with former FSU defensive tackle and Kansas City Chiefs veteran, Derrick Nnadi, per his agency. Ahead of his eighth season at the professional level, Nnadi will be playing for a team other than the Chiefs for the first time.
Nnadi stuck around in Kansas City during a period where the franchise made five Super Bowl appearances and won three of them. He was a consistent starter from 2018-23 but only started one game this past season, totaling a career-low 11 tackles while not recording a sack or tackle for loss.
The 28-year-old will be looking to bounce back with the Jets, who are retooling their roster under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Nnadi becomes the fourth former player from FSU on the team, joining quarterback Jordan Travis, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson.
Nnadi was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time in Kansas City, he appeared in 115 games, making 87 starts, and totaled 233 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass deflections. He is tied for second in FSU program history with his three Super Bowl victories.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
