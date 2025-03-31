Former FSU Football star CB makes PFF's NFL Draft top 10 position rankings
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and two Florida State Seminoles have been popping up on mock draft boards from nearly every major sports pundit. Both FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer are names swirling around in pre-draft hype.
Pro Football Focus has been ranking its 2025 NFL Draft rankings, assisted by lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema's analysis through their entire draft process. Recently, they ranked Thomas as the No. 8 player to be taken at his position with a PFF Big Board ranking of No. 62 overall. Farmer came in at No. 79.
"Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback who showcases good natural movement skills and playmaker instincts," Sikkema wrote. "He lacks some strength in a few areas, but he plays the position with high intelligence to be a scheme-versatile CB2 projection for the NFL."
READ MORE: FSU wide receiver shows out at track meet, claims first place in the 400-meter
Thomas' draft stock has been fluctuating ever since the NFL Combine, where he didn't participate in the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. However, he did participate in the "gauntlet" on-field drills and broad jump and was able to showcase his 40-yard dash in front of scouts at Florida State's Pro Day with an unofficial time of 4.56.
The Niceville, Florida native was one of FSU's bright spots on defense last season. He ranked second on the team with 52 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, with four pass breakups and an interception in 2024. He had his highest PFF grade during his last season with the 'Noles, finishing with PFF grades of 78.0 in coverage, a pass rush of 74.3, and a grade of 76.5 overall.
Watch to see which team selects Thomas when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24.
READ MORE: Former FSU defensive tackle projected to be drafted by the Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok