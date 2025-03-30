FSU wide receiver shows out at track meet, claims first place in the 400-meter
Florida State two-sport athlete Micahi Danzy took first place in the 400-meter event at the Terry Long FSU Relay meet. He is also a redshirt freshman wide receiver for the football team.
With a time of 46.03, Danzy won by more than a second over fellow FSU track athlete, Curtis Bain (47.39).
Danzy is a hometown talent. He went to the Florida State University High School in Tallahassee, where he was a two-time 2A state champion in both the 400-meter and 200-meter events.
The track star gave some quick insight into his performance during the meet.
"It was a very busy week, doing spring ball and track, so I had to do a lot of recovering, but I feel like I could've finished stronger," Danzy said.
The redshirt freshman appeared in four games (Clemson, Miami, Charleston Southern, Florida) for the Seminoles in 2024. His debut came against the Tigers and had a 38-yard reception against the Buccaneers. He also recorded a six-yard rush against the Gators.
The outdoor track season commenced with the Terry Long FSU Relay meet, with the NCAA Championships taking place from June 10-14.
The Florida State track and field squad claims four national championships and 29 ACC titles, making it one of the best in the country.
FSU legends such as Deion Sanders and Sammie Smith were also successful track and football stars during their time. Perhaps Micahi Danzy can imitate their success.
