LA Rams DE Jared Verse Top Candidate for 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year
Former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse was a monster on the field during his time with the Seminoles. After transferring from the FCS ranks from Albany and joining Florida State ahead of the 2022 season, Verse recorded 89 tackles (29.5 for loss), 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two blocked kicks during his two years in Tallahassee.
As a two-time All-American, it was no surprise that his explosiveness and power landed him with the LA Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 19th pick overall making him the highest-drafted player from FSU since Brian Burns was selected 16th overall in 2019.
NFL.com has been releasing their lists of potential candidates and Jared Verse took the No. 1 spot to win the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Verse and the Rams feel like a match made in heaven. Despite lacking ideal size and length, Verse possesses tremendous power and explosiveness. He plays with rare leverage at the point of attack. While he needs to continue diversifying his rush attack, his burst, power and motor are ingredients that could help him pile up sacks this year. Plus, his ability to defend the run will only help his DROY case.- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
READ MORE: ESPN Provides Four 'Ifs' That Need To Happen For FSU Football To Win The CFP In 2024
Verse ran 4.58 in the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine and posted 31 reps on the bench press. Listed at 6'4'', 260 pounds, he drew comparisons to Pro-Bowler LaMarr Woodley and will likely make an immediate impact in Los Angeles alongside former Seminole defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who the Rams took in the second round.
The fact that 10-year veteran and future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Donald is no longer roster makes it even more imperative that Verse comes out swinging as a rookie. He has a chance to be the next face of the franchise if everything goes to plan.
“The biggest thing I took away from the questions I asked him, was he said, ‘You don’t need a huge arsenal of moves. If you have a couple good moves and execute them to the highest level of your ability you will destroy everyone," Verse said after he was drafted.
Verse and the Rams open up the preseason on August 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.
WATCH: Jameis Winston Takes Page Out of Mike Norvell’s Playbook, Races Cleveland Browns’ Coach
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
• Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
• SMU Head Coach Challenges FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Ahead Of September Matchup
• Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Makes Statement On Opener Against FSU Football