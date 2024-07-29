FSU Football Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List Monday, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding player in college football.
Uiagalelei has started 40 games in his career and earned a 30-10 record while accounting for 9,451 yards of total offense with 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns passing and 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. The Inland Empire, California, native transferred to FSU from Oregon State, where he was a 2023 Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist after throwing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with 219 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground. His 21 passing touchdowns were sixth in a season for the Beavers, with a career-high five coming in Oregon State's victory over Cal.
Uiagalelei spent his first three seasons at Clemson, where he ranks top-10 in program history for completions, passing touchdowns, quarterback rushing touchdowns, passing yards and wins as the starting quarterback. He recorded 51 total touchdowns with the Tigers and was 22-6 as Clemson's starting quarterback.
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was a Maxwell Award semifinalist in 2023 before being drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Charlie Ward is FSU's only previous Maxwell Award winner, taking home the honor during his Heisman Trophy season in 1993.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winners of the 88th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2024. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday March 14, 2024 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
Uiagalelei and the Seminoles will open the season August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
