Former FSU football star cornerback placed on Jets’ injured reserve
Former Florida State star Azareye'h Thomas will miss the final four games of his rookie season with the New York Jets, as a shoulder injury suffered late in the campaign ultimately ended his first year at the professional level.
Rookie Season Cut Short in New York
PerJets beat writer, Antwan V. Staley, the 6'1'', 197-pound Niceville, Florida native, will be placed on injured reserve ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thomas recorded 13 tackles and seven pass deflections while starting in five of his 12 appearances in 2025. Thomas' injury occurred in their Week 14 loss to the Dolphins.
"The Jets have placed CB Azareye’h Thomas on injured reserve, so his rookie season is done. They have also activated LB Cam Jones and elevated QB Adrian Martinez and DB Tre Brown from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against the Jaguars."
Before the injury, Thomas recorded pass deflections in six consecutive games, which was the longest current pass defense streak among NFL rookies, according to NewYorkJets.com
The Jets activated linebacker Cam Jones from injured reserve to fill the open spot on the team’s 53-man roster while also elevating quarterback Adrian Martinez and defensive back Tre Brown from the practice squad.
Production in Tallahassee
Thomas was a third-round pick out of Florida State and spent three seasons with the Seminoles. He was a part of the 2023 ACC National Championship team. He recorded 29 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and half a sack, along with 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that year.
He followed the 2023 season, finishing second on the team in tackles (52) and 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, while also notching his second career interception.
While the injury brings his rookie season to a close, Thomas logged valuable snaps in his first year at the next level and will have an opportunity to continue his development once healthy heading into next year.
