WATCH: Sneak-Peak Of FSU Football's Entrance To Doak Campbell Stadium In College Football 25
There are less than three weeks remaining until EA Sports officially revives its iconic college football video game series. Anticipation has been building for over a decade and fans will finally get to quench their thirst in the virtual world when 'College Football 25' releases on July 16.
Ahead of the return to shelves, EA has been offering more details about the game while providing a look at the impressive graphics. That continued on Wednesday as the developers unveiled a deep-dive into CFB 25's sights and sounds.
The presentation showcased multiple teams, including Florida State as we got a sneak-peak of Doak Campbell Stadium at night and the Seminoles' entrance onto the field. As expected, it appears that the stadium is at full capacity and not under construction in the game. The Champions Club was also included in the short clip as well as players such as defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, offensive tackle Darius Washington, and linebacker Shawn Murphy.
Notably, Chief Osceola and Renegade weren't spotted when the Seminoles came running out or on the larger fade-out shot. Both are expected to appear in the game when it drops. Plus, the Marching Chiefs are wearing garnet and gold tops alongside black pants compared to the usual white top and garnet pants.
The look behind the curtains will continue with a preview of the top offenses and defenses on Thursday followed by the overall team power rankings on Friday.
Doak Campbell Stadium was previously announced as the No. 9 toughest place to play in the game. That ranked ahead of rivals such as Florida (No. 10) and Clemson (No. 12). One other team that the Seminoles will face in 2024, Notre Dame, cracked the list at No. 21.
