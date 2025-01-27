Former FSU star Jameis Winston gives hilarious response to question from Jason Kelce
Former Florida State star and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston is known for his playful demeanor and leadership. He brought championships to Tallahassee, Pro Bowlers to Tampa Bay, and revitalization to locker rooms around the country. These days, The 6'4'', 230-pound man under center enjoys the break from the gripping summer heat.
Sometimes you just have to ask yourself, "What Would Jameis Winston do?" (WWJWD).
Wear gloves.
"When you in the cold, it's just like, ‘Hey, where my gloves at? Oh, yeah, my gloves. I want my hat. Oh, I got a hat," Winston said to Jason Kelce on The Call it Late Night Podcast.
After 10 seasons in the NFL and being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 1 overall in 2024, Winston is a veteran play-caller who has made multiple stops across the country.
"It's funner to play in the cold than in the heat. In the heat, you think about your life," Winston said. "Especially in New Orleans, in Tampa, in Houston — It just sticks to you. It just grabs you. You're either going to die in this, or you're going to hydrate."
Through snow, sleet, shine, showers, setbacks, and success, the Hueytown, Alabama native has persevered. Whether he stays with the Browns or heads to the Broncos, Raiders, or Steelers, his personality and playmaking ability will certainly remain in the national spotlight.
