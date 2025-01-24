LA Rams' Braden Fiske will have 'minor procedure' after injury during Eagles game
Former Florida State star and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske is set to undergo a "minor procedure," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Fiske left their 28-22 divisional playoff loss to the Philidelphia Eagles last Sunday.
During the bout, Fiske suffered what looked to be a knee injury early on while delivering a sack on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but according to the man in charge in LA, it shouldn't limit him heading into the 2025 season.
"It'll be a little minor procedure that he'll have, but he'll be ready to go, and it won't affect his ability to be ready for next year," McVay said post-game of the injury.
Fiske was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Rams and had an outstanding rookie season. He led the team (and all rookies) with 8.5 sacks. Fiske appeared in all 17 games, including eight starts. He tallied 44 total tackles (10 for a loss), 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during the regular season.
Fiske was also named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team as a defensive lineman earlier this week. He joins his teammate and first-round pick Jared Verse, who has also earned numerous accolades during his rookie season.
The tandem of Verse and Fiske has made a prolific impact for the Rams' defense. The two have combined for 13 sacks, 110 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
While the Rams' post-season has ended, it appears Fiske should be healthy when they travel to Arizona to face the Arizona Cardinals.
