Former FSU Football star Jared Verse has younger sister who is dominating on hardwood in SEC
Former Florida State star Jared Verse put the NFL on notice during his rookie season. After a standout campaign that concluded with a highlight-reel performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, the first-round pick finds himself as the favorite to be named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's already one of five finalists for the award alongside college and pro teammate, Braden Fiske.
With that being, Verse isn't the only member of his family who is having athletic success. He has a younger sister who is dominating the SEC during her redshirt freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs. Miyah Verse ranks fourth in the league with an average of 8.5 rebounds per game during conference play.
Verse recorded her second double-double of the season earlier this week, putting up 11 points, 17 rebounds, one steal, and one block during a 68-63 loss to Texas A&M on January 16. She recently grabbed ten more rebounds in her most recent outing against Kentucky.
To his credit, Verse isn't surprised to see his younger sister's performance on the hardwood. It must just run in the family.
During her second season with the Bulldogs, Verse is averaging 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 19.7 minutes per game. She's appeared in 20 games, making four starts. Verse is shooting 53.4% from the field and 48.4% from the free-throw line. She stands at 6-foot-1.
Verse was a McDonald's All American and a member of Member of ESPN's Super 60 during her prep career. She was regarded as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, the same year her brother won an ACC Championship at Florida State.
While Verse is no longer competing in the NFL Playoffs, he's proven to have a bright future in front of him in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, seven former Seminoles will be battling for an opportunity to appear in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OL Cameron Erving - Philadelphia Eagles
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
