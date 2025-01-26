Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football star Jared Verse has younger sister who is dominating on hardwood in SEC

The former Seminole isn't the only standout athlete in his family.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Former Florida State star Jared Verse put the NFL on notice during his rookie season. After a standout campaign that concluded with a highlight-reel performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, the first-round pick finds himself as the favorite to be named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's already one of five finalists for the award alongside college and pro teammate, Braden Fiske.

With that being, Verse isn't the only member of his family who is having athletic success. He has a younger sister who is dominating the SEC during her redshirt freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs. Miyah Verse ranks fourth in the league with an average of 8.5 rebounds per game during conference play.

Verse recorded her second double-double of the season earlier this week, putting up 11 points, 17 rebounds, one steal, and one block during a 68-63 loss to Texas A&M on January 16. She recently grabbed ten more rebounds in her most recent outing against Kentucky.

To his credit, Verse isn't surprised to see his younger sister's performance on the hardwood. It must just run in the family.

During her second season with the Bulldogs, Verse is averaging 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 19.7 minutes per game. She's appeared in 20 games, making four starts. Verse is shooting 53.4% from the field and 48.4% from the free-throw line. She stands at 6-foot-1.

Verse was a McDonald's All American and a member of Member of ESPN's Super 60 during her prep career. She was regarded as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, the same year her brother won an ACC Championship at Florida State.

Miyah Verse
Miyah Verse / UGA Women's Basketball/Twitter

While Verse is no longer competing in the NFL Playoffs, he's proven to have a bright future in front of him in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, seven former Seminoles will be battling for an opportunity to appear in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

