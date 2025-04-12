Former FSU Football star receiving serious interest from Washington Commanders, others
Florida State place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is headed to the NFL, the only thing left in question is which team the 2024 All-American will land on when it is all said and done after the NFL Draft on April 24.
The 6’1” Coolidge, Georgia native told The Draft Network that he has received interest from multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently, the Washington Commanders.
"I’ve had a few team interviews. I just had my first private workout with the New England Patriots, and I have more of them in the works with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens," Fitzgerald said to Justin Melo of TDN. "I’ve been excited to show these teams what I can do. We’ll see what comes of it."
Fitzgerald ended the 2024 season with a perfect 14 out of 14 field goal record and was a reliable weapon for the Seminoles through the thick of 2023's ACC Championship run and the thin of last year's 2-10 team. He strung together remarkable back-to-back seasons, finishing with a field goal success rate of 90%.
The Lou Groza Finalist served as Florida State's kicker for the past five seasons, converting 58 of 74 field goal attempts (78.4%) during his career, including a career-long 59-yarder last season. He was nearly automatic on extra points, making 178 of 182 attempts (97.8%).
The Commanders re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez for the upcoming season, but he will have some competition if they decide to bring on the two-time All-ACC rookie. According to Commanders Wire, they've also worked out Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales, who had a 94.7-percent field goal record last season.
Where Fitzgerald ends up remains to be seen, but his consistency, leg strength, and poise under pressure have certainly put him on the radar. Fitzgerald is in a strong position to compete for a roster spot at the next level. All that remains is for an NFL team to make the call.
