Former Florida State star has bold take on NIL asking prices
A new age is underway at Florida State with the program plucking former standout Luke Loucks from the NBA ranks to succeed longtime head coach Leonard Hamilton. Loucks is quickly bringing the Seminoles up to speed, using his experience at the professional level to build an impressive coaching staff and roster.
Loucks has remained open to all avenues to hit the ground running at Florida State. That includes enlisting former Seminole star Terance Mann to assist the program in an assistant general manager role. Mann donned garnet and gold from 2015-19 and still ranks first in program history in games played.
The role will include different aspects such as roster management, talent acquisition, and building future professional basketball players both on and off the court. Mann is also expected to be a primary partner in FSU's alumni advisory council that Loucks is establishing.
"Terance Mann is a tremendous representative of Florida State," Loucks said in a release last month. "He was part of one of the best stretches in recent FSU men's basketball history and has continued to be an impact player in the NBA."
"Terance loves Florida State and will now have the ability to directly influence the people within our program," Loucks continued. "He has personally seen the benefits of playing here and earning a degree from Florida State University, and he understands what it takes to make it at the next level. Terance will be a great resource for our staff and our players as we build our team and develop this program."
Mann recently opened up about the role during an interview with Front Office Sports which he described as “recruiting, help keeping the alumni close and help with decision-making on the money aspect of things, the financial piece.”
Interestingly enough, he got the idea from teammate and Atlanta Hawks star, Trae Young, who took on a similar position at his alma mater, Oklahoma. Young donated $1 million to the Sooners as part of the announcement.
That appears to be the plan for Mann as well now that he's helping out with the program. While he's not employed by the university, Mann is in close communication with Loucks and other members of the staff. He checks the portal daily and often reviews film of players that the Seminoles are targeting.
“I’m just trying to see how they can help us win,” Mann said to Front Office Sports's Alex Schiffer. “Luke kind of wants to play a pro-style game similar to the NBA. So I feel like I got a good feel on where guys can fit those roles.”
Name, Image, and Likeness has changed the college basketball landscape in a big way since Mann played at Florida State. Now, he's experiencing the difficulties first-hand that come with investing a large financial commitment to players out of the transfer portal, who very well could be demanding more than they're worth.
That has Mann keeping it real about a market that is driving up asking prices each year.
“It’s very tough,” Mann said. “You have kids that average six points a game, two rebounds and they’re asking for $500,000, $600,000. And they’re coming from a mid-major. That’s the asking price so you can’t really say anything, but…you’re not that good.”
This doesn't change anything regarding his status in the NBA. Mann is in his sixth season at the professional level after being traded to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this year. He's been contributing off the bench for the Hawks, who have a chance to make the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
