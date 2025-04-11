Four Florida State offensive linemen trending in right direction following injuries
Injuries have turned into a big topic this spring with multiple projected starters or members of the rotation being sidelined. In particular, the Seminoles have been hit hard on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and in the defensive backfield.
Considering Florida State had arguably the worst offensive line in the country last season, that's not a good sign. The Seminoles have a handful of their most important players dealing with injuries, including a trio of transfers who signed with the program earlier this offseason.
That forced position coach Herb Hand to operate without redshirt senior Micah Pettus, redshirt senior Gunnar Hansen, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, and redshirt junior Jaylen Early during Florida State's second scrimmage.
With spring practice beginning to come to a close, head coach Mike Norvell revealed that Pettus, Hansen, Leonard IV, and Early are trending in the right direction. All four players are getting more work in on the field and could be ready to go for the final three practices next week.
"We've had some injuries that have made certain positions a little more challenging of getting a sense of best qualities that guys have," Norvell said following Thursday's practice. "Micah [Pettus] got work today, Gunnar [Hansen] got work today, Jaylen Early was someone I didn't really expect a lot of, saw him getting more and more, Richie's been getting some work."
"Obviously, the o-line position has been one that has taken some hits but seeing those guys get back in there and seeing some progress to what they've been doing through film study but now getting the physical aspect I think is good," Norvell continued. "Still not full go on it but hopefully we'll be able to get a little bit of that here this next week with them."
Pettus, Hansen, and Leonard IV are projected to earn starting jobs upfront. Early, Ferguson, and Rizy all have a chance to be in the two-deep.
Florida State returns to practice on Friday.
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
