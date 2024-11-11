Former FSU Football Star Scores First Touchdown For Philadelphia Eagles Against Cowboys
Former Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson was a physical mismatch for opposing defenses at the college level. Listed at 6'6" and 228 pounds, he had all the measurable tools to become a major threat on the outside. During his two years at FSU, he often drew an additional defender out of the secondary, which helped open up the rest of the Seminole offense.
Although Wilson needed a little polish for the next level, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. On Sunday, he scored his first career touchdown in a 34-6 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
With the Eagles leading by eight against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts found Wilson crossing through the end zone for an easy pitch and catch for six.
Wilson was the tallest wide receiver drafted in the last decade of the NFL Draft and has the longest wingspan ever (84.5) in draft history. He finished his career at Florida State with 1,514 yards and seven scores during his time in Tallahassee and showcased his potential on Sunday.
The Eagles currently sit atop the NFC East at 7-2 and are set to face the Washington Commanders next week on November, 14.
