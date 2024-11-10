Florida State Drops Sixth Straight Game In 52-3 Loss To Notre Dame
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their last road game of the 2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. Running back Lawrance Toafili had a 70-plus-yard game on the ground—his second of the season—but the story hasn't changed on offense for the Seminoles. They added yet another loss to what has shaped up to be a tumultuous and head-scratching season. Notre Dame more than doubled the 'Noles in total yards and dominated the game for most of the night after tallying eight sacks in the contest.
FSU won the toss and deferred giving the Irish a first chance on offense. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard started off with a 28-yard completion to Aneyas Williams and a 34-yard rushing touchdown from Leonard put the Irish on the board early on.
READ MORE: Florida State Rules Out Two Starting Defenders Ahead Of Notre Dame Matchup
Quarterback Brock Glenn and Toafili got the 'Noles going, and tight end Kyle Morlock and Florida State were able to get into the red zone off a Wildcat run by Ja'Khi Douglas. Notre Dame's defense held, forcing a 23-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.
The teams traded punts throughout the end of the first quarter, but running back Jadarian Price gave Notre Dame its second score off of a 65-yard touchdown run, making the score 13-3.
From midfield, Leonard and Jeremiah Love were able to move the chains. A questionable pass interference penalty by Florida State linebacker Omar Graham, Jr. gave ND a free set of downs to extend the drive. Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter was no good from 42 yards after a strong defensive stand by the Seminoles.
Notre Dame ended the half with another score off a 12-yard pass to tight end Mitchell Evans—his first of the season—with Graham Jr. in coverage. Graham Jr. had a noticeable game against Miami, but through the first two quarters in Indiana, he wasn’t as effective and made critical mistakes.
The Seminoles started the second half with positive runs by Glenn and Toafili. Any momentum built was negated by a Jordan Clark interception, sending FSU into a downward spiral. A 21-yard pitch and catch to Jaden Gratehouse put Notre Dame into scoring position. Leonard was able to add another score to the lead.
Florida State's first third-down conversion came in the third quarter on a 15-yard pass to Toafili and Sam Singleton moved them across midfield on a 27-yard rush. The Notre Dame defense tallied its sixth sack of the night, making it fourth and twelve. The seventh sack of the night came on the following play which turned the ball over on downs.
A 17-yard pass to Evans put Notre Dame in scoring position and a pass interference call on defensive back Kevin Knowles II set up a fresh set of downs. From the 30, Leonard found Jaden Greathouse on a fade route and Love punched in another to make the score 38-3. The Fighting Irish added a late touchdown with their second team and Glenn tossed a pick-six in the final two minutes to add to the misery as the Seminoles lost 52-3.
The rest of the game went accordingly as FSU still hasn't found anything positive on offense. They continued their downward trend with the loss and are headed into a BYE week before facing Charlston-Southern on Saturday, November 23.
READ MORE: Former FSU Standout Reacts To Being On Wrong End Of Saquon Barkey's Jaw-Dropping Highlight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
• How To Watch Florida State at Notre Dame: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Blue-Chip 2026 Linebacker Decommits From Florida State
• Former FSU Football QB Will be in Attendance for Florida Game