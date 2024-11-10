'We Expect Better' ... Mike Norvell Recaps Florida State's Blowout Loss To Notre Dame
Florida State was defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 52-3, on Saturday night in South Bend. The Seminoles were outscored 45-0 after the first quarter, including 31-0 in the second-half. The loss tied the largest margin of defeat in a regular season game during head coach Mike Norvell's five-year tenure in Tallahassee. Four of his largest losses since 2020 have came this season, including three in the past three weeks.
Following the defeat, Norvell met with the media to recap the disappointing performance in all three phases of the game. He offered his thoughts on the performance of Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, along with how they are handling the constant flip-flopping of leading the offense. Norvell spoke about how the Seminoles are trying to remain positive with two more opportunities to win a game this year.
