Florida State Football Fans React to Firing of Trio of Assistant Coaches
2024 has been a historically bad season for the Florida State Seminoles. With just two games remaining, this year is the sixth worst season in program history in terms of points per game, as the 'Noles are averaging just 13.3 points per contest after ten games. They haven't scored more than two touchdowns in any game so far.
As for the defensive side of things, there is no question that the Seminoles have found themselves in a rough position. FSU allowed more than four touchdowns in six of the ten games they have played, with the worst loss of the season coming to Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish were able to score 52 points.
There is no single issue for this team, it has been a multitude of things, but at the end of the day it is the responsibility of the coaches to address the issues and ensure they are fixed, and 10 games into the season, that just hasn't been done. Earlier today, Mike Norvell began to make some of the changes he promised as the program announced the dismissal of three assistant coaches; offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
Atkins and Fuller were brought into the program by Norvell when he was hired as head coach while Dugans was hired by Willie Taggart in 2019.
Given the shocking news, fans had a lot to say on social media, many of whom are hoping this change will lead to better days ahead in Tallahassee.
