Former FSU star steals show in Eagles' preseason win over Bengals
The 2025 NFL preseason is in full swing with teams and players across the country sorting out their depth charts ahead of September kickoff.
The first game of the season will see Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys square off against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in a primetime NFC East matchup. Florida State fans will spot a familiar face on the Gang Green roster in former FSU standout Johnny Wilson, who went for it all on August 7, climbing the ladder over Bengals cornerback Josh Newton in their preseason matchup against Cincinnati.
Johnny Wilson's Catch Radius Showing at the Next Level.
The 27-yard connection came from quarterback Tanner McKee late in the first quarter, giving Wilson the opportunity to showcase the size and length that made him such a mismatch in college. At 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds with a 35 3/8-inch wingspan, Wilson’s physical profile was coveted during his time in Tallahassee, and it’s still a weapon at the next level.
Wilson had 73 receiving yards total when it was all said and done, placing him second on the team. He had another massive grab later on.
Philadelphia selected Wilson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 185 overall pick. He was part of Florida State’s 2023 ACC Championship squad, a group loaded with NFL talent that included Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Trey Benson, and Jarrian Jones.
While his rookie season brought limited opportunities in the passing game, Wilson still made his presence felt. Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the top wide receivers in the run game, awarding him a 73.9 run-blocking grade. He appeared in 16 games, finishing with five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown, which are modest numbers, but enough to earn trust in a supporting role on one of the NFC’s top rosters.
Now entering his second season, Wilson has an opportunity to carve out a bigger role in the Eagles’ receiver rotation. Philadelphia already boasts proven playmakers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Wilson’s size and catch radius give the offense a different type of target, particularly in red-zone and contested-catch situations.
For Florida State fans, watching Wilson make highlight-caliber grabs in the NFL offers another reminder of the program’s recent resurgence under Mike Norvell despite an abysmal 2024 campaign. Wilson was a key part of the Seminoles’ return to ACC prominence, and his development into a professional contributor reflects the pipeline FSU has been trying to bring back at the next level.
