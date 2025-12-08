FSU football hires Syracuse assistant to lead defensive ends room

Florida State has begun an early offseason for the second straight season after finishing out of bowl game contention. The next few weeks will be extremely busy in Tallahassee as the Seminoles make a variety of changes to their coaching staff and roster.

Last week, FSU made its first move, firing defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. after three years with the program.

READ MORE: FSU football turns down bowl game bid after turbulent season

As the calendar shifts towards the midway point of December, Florida State is making an addition to head coach Mike Norvell's staff.

Florida State Hires DEs Coach Nick Williams From Syracuse

Nick Williams/Twitter

On Monday morning, FSU hired a new defensive ends/EDGE coach. The Seminoles have tabbed Syracuse's Nick Williams for the role, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Williams spent the past two seasons as Syracuse's EDGE coach. Last year, he helped lead Fadil Diggs to the most productive campaign of his college career. Diggs went on to be selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The two had previously worked together at Texas A&M when Williams was a defensive analyst.

The rising assistant has already shown his potential as a recruiter. Diggs was one of the top players in the transfer portal when Williams convinced him to transfer to Syracuse. Plus, Williams was the primary recruiter for three-star defensive end Jarius Rodgers and three-star defensive end Kamron Williams, two prospects FSU pursued before they ultimately signed with the Orange.

Sources: Syracuse edges coach Nick Williams has agreed to become the next edges coach at Florida State. He’s been at Syracuse two seasons coaching the edges, including seventh-round pick Fadil Diggs. pic.twitter.com/Fwyb4grBlb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2025

Williams began his coaching career as a student assistant at his alma mater, Georgia, in 2017 and was promoted to graduate assistant in 2019-20 in his final two seasons with the Bulldogs. Georgia landed two No. 1 classes (2018, 2020) and a No. 2 class (2019) while he was on staff.

Texas A&M hired Williams as a defensive analyst in 2021. The Aggies signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 while he was still with the program.

Williams also joined Deion Sanders' inaugural staff at Colorado in 2023. He coached the defensive line during his tenure with the Buffaloes.

Prior to his time as a coach, Williams starred at Georgia and North Alabama. He started 32 games for the Bulldogs before transferring to UNA. In 2013, Williams totaled 62 tackles and two interceptions at North Alabama.

Williams spent one season in the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League.

The Georgia native hails from Bainbridge.

Williams is expected to work alongside Florida State defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. With the hire, Williams will coach the defensive ends while Knighton will coach the interior.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News