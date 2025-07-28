Former FSU star earns high praise from Bills QB Josh Allen
Running routes for the reigning NFL MVP is a privilege most wide receivers only dream about. But former Florida State star and current Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman turned that dream into a reality, and the work he’s putting in to keep it alive has been evident entering his second year in the league.
Despite finishing his rookie season with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns while battling injuries, Coleman bluntly called his performance 'trash.' But as new offseason workouts continue, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has nothing but praise for the wideout’s potential and football IQ.
"We've got an absolute beater outside there one-on-one. He's coming into his own, and we've been talking each and every day," Allen said to NFL Network. "He's got so much potential. He's so smart. Everyone wants to talk about the separation and this and that, but when that ball is in the air, it is his a lot of the times, and hopefully you guys saw that today."
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Opalousas, Louisiana native led FSU in receiving yards and was a part of the 2023 ACC Championship squad that went 13-0 during the regular season. He was also the first FSU player to earn three first-team all-conference honors in one season.
Working with Allen in one of last season’s top NFL offenses can only accelerate Keon Coleman’s development and help unlock the production he’s spent his entire life chasing. And that is exactly what is on Allen's mind.
"I'm gonna continue to keep working with him and like I said, if teams wan't to play that post high that he's gotta go win for us and hopefully he'll go win enough that they go back to playing that two high and we can start throwing to Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, and Josh Palmer," Allen continued. "We've got a lot of guys that we feel very confident in."
Coleman isn’t just chasing a breakout season, but positioning himself to become a cornerstone in one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.
