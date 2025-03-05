Former FSU star goes viral with massive dunk, scores 37 points in San Antonio Spurs' win
The NBA regular season is in its final stages, meaning the quality of basketball is only going to pick up from here as teams around the league try to position themselves for the playoffs.
The San Antonio Spurs received grim news earlier this month when star big man Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season due to blood clots. The loss firmly ended San Antonio's hopes for the postseason after the franchise acquired DeAaron Fox near the trade deadline.
With that being said, the Spurs still have a bright future and that was on full display on Tuesday night. San Antonio took down the Brooklyn Nets, 127-113, behind a career performance from fifth-year guard Devin Vassell.
The former Florida State star poured in a career-high 37 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and one block in 35 minutes. Vassell was uber-efficient from the field, connecting on 14/20 field goal attempts and 8/11 shots from distance while connecting on his only free throw.
Vassell even when viral in the process, slamming down a massive dunk as he was fouled in the second quarter. The moment brought the entirety of Frost Bank Center to its feet.
It was an encouraging display from Vassell, who has had his fair share of struggles in the first season of a five-year/$146 million contract extension. Vassell underwent off-season foot surgery and had a knee injury that limited him early in the campaign. He's scoring at his lowest per-game average since his second year in the league in 2021-22.
In 45 appearances, he's averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals over 30.3 minutes per game.
Vassell was drafted by the Spurs in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft following a standout career in Tallahassee. In his sophomore season, Vassell was named second-team All-ACC as Florida State went 26-5 and finished first in the conference prior to the college basketball postseason being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spurs return to action against the San Antonio Kings on Friday, March 7.
Which Former Florida State Players Are In The NBA?
G Terance Mann - Atlanta Hawks
F Patrick Williams - Chicago Bulls
G Malik Beasley - Detroit Pistons
F Jonathan Isaac- Orlando Magic
G Devin Vassell - San Antonio Spurs
F Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors
