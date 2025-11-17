Former FSU star Keon Coleman called out by Bills’ teammate for immaturity
"Pats on the back are over with, and it's time for him to grow up, and he knows it." Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said of Keon Coleman on Sunday.
If you're wondering what the four-time Pro Bowler was referring to, it was Coleman being abruptly benched before Buffalo's 44-32 win over Tampa Bay, despite being ready to play. The reason reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter was that the former Florida State star's punctuality was the culprit, as he missed a team meeting on Friday.
READ MORE: Former FSU star Keon Coleman gets surprise benching from Bills for one reason
Veteran Leadership Sends a Clear Message
Dawkins made it clear that there is one thing that Bills, and the NFL as a whole, were being on time, and especially showing up for the team. Coleman is now in his second season with the Bills, and appeared in 22 games, recording 832 yards and seven touchdowns on 61 receptions. But even as a promising young wide receiver, Dawkins believes tough love is needed.
"As an older player on the team, we hold everybody accountable," Dawkins continued. "We shoot straight. We don't sugarcoat it, and words were said to him, and he took it well. We'll see how it goes into this week."
In His Corner, But the Expectations Aren’t Changing
With the season entering a defining stretch, the whole team needs to function at a high level for success. Dawkins was satisfied with Coleman's response and noted the hot seat and high-level expectations in the NFL. He reiterated that the team had his back; he just needed to show up.
"He said 'I'm with you' and that is all that we needed. I mean, nobody is perfect, but in this league, we need guys to come on, and Keon knows," Dawkins said. "Now he's in the hot seat, and he needs to come. on and show up for us. Like I said at the beginning of the season, I'm in Keon's corner. This league is hard. Being on time is hard. Being great is hard. We got his back, and the time is now."
The Bills are slated to face the Texans on Thursday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. If Coleman wants to see the field, his veteran teammates' words will have to sink in.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok