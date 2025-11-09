Self-inflicted mistakes doom FSU football in road loss to Clemson, 24-10
The Florida State Seminoles aimed for bowl season, traveling to Clemson, South Carolina, as underdogs against the Tigers. The 'Noles fell to the Tigers, 24-10, in a matchup that didn't define the ACC this year, but might've defined the coaching staff in Tallahassee.
Four drops and a fumble wrote the story on Saturday, giving the Tigers the opportunity to take control of the game. Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos led the charge, completing 23/43 passes for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Clemson's Cade Klubnik was 20/27 for 221 yards and one touchdown.
Florida State was its own worst enemy on Saturday night.
Clemson struck first, led by big plays through the air, and two rushes by Adam Randall put the Tigers in scoring position. The Florida State secondary held at the goal line with a massive stop by Elijah Herring, but Klubnik was able to sneak one in to get Clemson on the board. Dabo Swinney went for two and made the score 8-0.
The rivalry took its course as both teams traded blows, and FSU's turnovers reared their ugly head as they fumbled inside the 10-yard line. Defensive lineman Mandrell Desir came up with a massive sack, forcing the Tigers to punt.
Clemson Starts its Stride
FSU's running game started to take hold with a quick run by Ousmane Kromah, but tight end Randy Pittman, Jr. was unable to come down with a fourth-down conversion. A flea-flicker from Klubnik put the Tigers ahead 15-0.
The ball in the air wasn't landing in Florida State's favor as Castellanos missed passes to Robinson and Lucas as Clemson forced another punt. The Tigers kept control of the clock ahead of the half with 18 minutes opposed to FSU's nine. Clemson made the score 18-0 with two minutes left in the half.
Florida State Responds Before the Half
Castellanos moved the chains with his legs on a 26-yard run, and a near interception almost spelled turmoil for the 'Noles. Wideout Lawayne McCoy hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass after a 10-play 75-yard drive to head into the half. Clemson led FSU in total yards (208-141), and in first downs (10-6).
FSU's offense started strong coming out of the half with passes to Robinson and Micahi Danzy. The 'Noles had a chance to make it 10 to 18, but were unsuccessful, and their 40-yard field goal was no good.
Clemson scored for the fourth time on a 23-yard field goal, making it 21-7. Florida State, which boasted the No. 1 offense in the country, was unable to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter. Clemson extended their lead to 17 as it opened the fourth.
The Tigers and Seminoles tacked on field goals in the final frame.
Castellanos and the 'Noles couldn't come home with a victory after a late interception. Florida State fell, 24-10.
With a bowl game increasingly out of grasp, the Seminoles look ahead to Virginia Tech on November 15.
