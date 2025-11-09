13 notes to remember from FSU football's 24-10 loss to Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles were defeated by the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night, falling 24-10 in Death Valley. The Seminoles put up a season-low ten points in the defeat, plagued by a variety of errors.
Florida State has lost nine of the last ten meetings against Clemson. This rivalry is quickly becoming one-sided in favor of the Tigers, who were struggling as much as ever coming into the matchup.
Here are 13 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Clemson
- Starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos completed 23-of-43 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown Saturday at Clemson. He added runs of 26 and 24 yards, his longest of the season. The 26-yard run came on 4th-and-2, while the 24-yard run was on 3rd-and-10.
- Castellanos has thrown for at least 250 yards four times in 2025 and eight times in his career.
- Wide receiver Duce Robinson tied a career high with nine catches for 124 yards. Robinson has four 100-yard receiving games in 2025, the most in a season for a Seminole since Rashad Greene had eight in 2014.
- Robinson's 27-yard catch was his 13th of at least 20 yards or more this season. He entered Saturday 2nd in the ACC in 20-yard catches.
- Florida State has had a 100-yard receiver in four consecutive games, the Noles longest streak since a 5-game stretch in 2013-14.
- Lawayne McCoy caught four passes for 46 yards and a 7-yard touchdown, the second of his career. McCoy's catches and yards both tied career highs.
- Mandrell Desir had a career-high five tackles, including a 7-yard sack in the first quarter. Desir's 4.0 sacks are the most among ACC freshmen and the most for a Seminole true freshman since Joshua Kaindoh also had 4.0 in 2017.
- Ashlynd Barker had a career-high seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 1.0 sack. Barker's 3.5 sacks on the season trail only Desir for the team lead.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg made a career-long 46-yard field goal. He improved to 39-for-39 on PATs in 2025, extending FSU's streak of made PATs to 155.
- Punter Mac Chiumento booted a 54-yard punt to the 4-yard line, his 5th 50-yard punt of the season and third consecutive game with at least one 50-yard punt.
- Florida State started the same 22 starters on offense and defense in consecutive games for the first time since the final two games of 2021.
- On offense, the starters were QB Tommy Castellanos, RB Samuel Singlelton Jr., TE Randy Pittman Jr., WR Duce Robinson, WR Lawayne McCoy, WR Micahi Danzy, LT Gunnar Hansen, LG Richie Leonard IV, C Luke Petitbon, RG Adrian Medley, and RT Micah Pettus
- On defense, the starters were DE Jaden Jones, DT Darrell Jackson Jr., DT Daniel Lyons, DE Jayson Jenkins, LB Blake Nichelson, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Ja’Bril Rawls, CB Jerry Wilson, S Ashlynd Barker, S Edwin Joseph, and ROV Earl Little Jr.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
