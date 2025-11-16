Former FSU star Keon Coleman gets surprise benching from Bills for one reason
The Florida State Seminoles have a proud tradition of sending talent to the NFL, but not every piece of news regarding their time at the next level will be positive. However, it appears the Buffalo Bills are holding their young wide receiver and former FSU star accountable after failing to adhere to team rules.
Former Florida State and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was suspended by the team from playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.
Keon Coleman Sidelined By Bills In Win Over Tampa Bay
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Coleman was disciplined by the team for missing a team meeting on Friday. This is not the first time the former FSU WR has been punished due to punctuality, but it's the first time he's been suspended by the team for an entire game.
READ MORE: FSU football ends home slate on high note with 34-14 win over Virginia Tech
When Coleman was first drafted by the Bills, he immediately became a darling of the media with his hilarious press conferences and interviews in which he discussed his shopping habits and his relationship with Bills QB Josh Allen.
Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bills, Coleman garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee.
During his only season with the Seminoles after transferring from Michigan State, Coleman made 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Coleman, now in his second season with the Bills, has played in 22 games. He's recorded 832 yards and seven touchdowns on 61 receptions.
The Bills (7-3) find themselves in second place for the AFC East division behind the Patriots (9-2).
Keon Coleman had appeared in all nine games for the Bills so far this season, leading up to the game against the Buccaneers. He has recorded 330 yards and three touchdowns on 32 catches in 2025.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok