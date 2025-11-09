Former players, fans discouraged by FSU football's most recent loss to Clemson
After one of their biggest wins of the 2025 season against Wake Forest last weekend, the Florida State Seminoles once again had a poor road outing on Saturday at the hands of the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. With 360 total yards, accounting for a mere ten points on the board, the 24-10 loss to Clemson marks another new low for the Seminoles in 2025.
The 14-point margin of defeat marks the fifth loss of the season for FSU, and the first with a deficit of more than one score. With all five losses coming against ACC opponents, the Seminoles have just two conference wins since winning the ACC Championship in 2023.
The program that was once seemingly unstoppable, not just in conference games but rather in national standings, is now among the least successful college football programs in recent years.
READ MORE: Self-inflicted mistakes doom FSU football in road loss to Clemson, 24-10
As the glory days of FSU football are now long behind us, the Florida State fanbase has begun to accept that the school that once ruled the world of college football is no longer that, now numb to the losses as they pile up each week.
With no signs of immediate change in leadership within the program, the Seminoles will have to straighten things out as soon as possible, as the team can afford to lose only one more game to play in a bowl game.
With the Seminoles returning to Doak next weekend to take on Virginia Tech, followed by two road matchups against NC State and Florida, and although none of the three programs have proven to be dominant in 2025, the next three games will be a test for the future of the program, with the level of success likely determining what Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee looks like,
As always, many fans and former Seminoles took to social media to share their thoughts following the game, with many not shying away from emphasizing their continued disappointment with the current state of Florida State football.
Reactions below
Former FSU and NFL star cornerback at a loss of words for his alma mater
Former FSU defensive lineman calls out the players for poor execution following the loss to Clemson
Former FSU FB Freddie Stevenson is sad to watch Florida State
2013 Florida State national champion Nile Lawrence-Stample breaks down the loss to Clemson
Former FSU defensive tackle Jacobbi McDaniel predicts Florida State's final 2025 record after losing to Clemson
More reactions below
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok