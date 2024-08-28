Former FSU Star RB Signs With Dallas Cowboys
A former Florida State superstar is on the move in the NFL once again. Former Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook has landed on a roster just ahead of the regular season kicking off, signing with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.
Since departing from the Minnesota Vikings after six years with the club, Cook has spent time with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. In 15 games with the Jets, Cook posted a career-low 3.2 yards per carry, tallying 214 rushing yards with 67 carries.
It was time for change again for Cook, who made the Pro Bowl four times during his tenure in Minnesota. The Jets' depleted offensive line and shorthanded offense with no Aaron Rodgers certainly didn't help his case during the season, and he now heads to Dallas for another fresh start.
The Cowboys needed a running back, and Cook was a good option out of free agency. Since 2019, he has the fourth-most yards on the ground with 5,238 rushing yards, scoring 43 touchdowns since then.
According to the former Seminole, he feels the best he has in years after spending the offseason training heavily after getting healthy. If the Cowboys can get the running back reminiscent of what he showed in Tallahassee, their offense should see quite a bump this season, anchored by stars such as CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and more.
