Former FSU star makes big reveal with Los Angeles Chargers
The LA Chargers' preseason begins in a little over two weeks, when they travel to Detroit, Michigan, to face the Detroit Lions on July 31 at 8:00 p.m.
The Bolts are coming off an 11-6 season and a playoff appearance under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, with even higher expectations for the 2025 season. The momentum sparked celebration in the City of Angels, as the Chargers unveiled a new set of alternate uniforms dubbed "Charger Power", "Super Chargers", as well as the addition of a powder blue pants to go along with their traditional blue and gold.
Former Florida State star safety Derwin James took to social media to showcase the new look at the Chargers, aiming for a refreshed yet nostalgic appearance ahead of the year ahead.
"I feel like the Chargers have the best uniforms," James said to Chargers.com. "There's just something about the powder blue, the white, the gold...And after these new alternates drop, it won't be close."
Charger Power will feature a gold top, white helmet, and gold pants, marking the first time the franchise has worn a gold jersey, and you can see James alongside his teammates in their Week 7 home matchup against the Colts. The additional power blue is also new; the team has traditionally worn pants primarily in white, navy, or gold.
The Super Charger ensemble is a throwback to a successful era in franchise history, featuring Navy Blue pants and jersey, and is expected to debut the "new look" in Week 8 against the Vikings.
With new uniforms, rising expectations, and a revitalized identity under Harbaugh, the Chargers are charging into 2025 with style and purpose. Their next stop is Detroit.
