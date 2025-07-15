FSU named a top destination if Nick Saban returns to college football
Last year, legendary college football coach Nick Saban traded in his whistle for a microphone. Saban decided to go from the sidelines in Tuscaloosa to adding his talents to set the on ESPN's College GameDay.
A football savant, no one would be surprised if Saban makes an eventual return to coaching and it seems there's a growing possibility that could happen. To begin the week, former Alabama quarterback turned analyst, Greg McElroy, reported that Saban isn't done coaching, referencing an unnamed source.
That's already creating speculation about where Saban might end up if he does come back to college football. Would it make sense for that destination to be Tallahassee?
Florida State was listed among five potential programs that make sense for Saban, according to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli. LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas Tech were also included.
Obviously, this would take the Seminoles having another disastrous campaign and moving on from current head coach Mike Norvell. This appears to be somewhat of a fever dream for Fornelli, who was nearly moved to tears while writing the following fanfiction.
"Who's up for watching Nick Saban restore a fallen giant to glory? Think of the storyline," Fornelli wrote. "The man whose program kept Florida State out of the College Football Playoff two years ago, causing the Seminoles to descend into such a deep depression that they convinced themselves D.J. Uiagelelei was the solution to their problems, offered an apology by offering to save them."
"I'm getting tears in my eyes just thinking about it. What a great man Saban would be to take on this charity case," Fornelli added.
Talk about oversensationalizing...
The main problem when it comes to parting ways with Norvell is the massive buyout the Seminoles would owe. Not to mention, Florida State just invested in multiple new coaching hires across the staff.
That means the program would need a sizable amount of money to pay off current contracts along with what it would take to acquire a new head coach and brand new staff.
"We know the program can compete for national titles, and the turnaround probably wouldn't take too much time considering the wiggle room offered by the ACC, where the only true threats are Clemson and Miami (and considering Miami has never won the league, are they truly a threat?)," Fornelli continued. "My concern here would be financial. How much money would the 'Noles have given the ACC's financial situation and the buyout they'd have to pay to make Mike Norvell go away?"
To put it plainly, this is a highly unlikely scenario, not only for Florida State but for Saban.
At the same time, could Saban turn down the chance to face off against his former team in 2026? Let's see how the season plays off first.
