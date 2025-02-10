Sweat's Sack Attack: Eagles Defender Shines in Super Bowl LIX Victory Over Chiefs
As the saying goes, defense wins championships.
Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 giving them their first Super Bowl victory since 2018. While fans in green suits danced in celebration, eager to silence the Mahomes-Brady comparisons, one player made an undeniable impact on the championship game.
Former FSU defensive end and Eagles Pro-Bowler Josh Sweat put a stamp on the Kansas City offense, tallying 2.5 sacks during the win.
It was a remarkable defensive performance all around for the City of Brotherly Love, as the Eagles took down the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions. In total, Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times and recorded a career-high three turnovers in the game.
Philadelphia held the Chiefs to one first down and just 23 total yards in the first half and applied constant pressure to Mahomes. Sweat may have been the most impactful defensive player on the field despite Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts winning Super Bowl MVP honors.
Possibly the most game-changing play was the pressure he forced on Mahomes that led to linebacker Zach Baun's interception. The turnover resulted in a 12-yard touchdown reception by AJ Brown that put the Eagles up 24-0 with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter.
Sweat (27) was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He has accounted for seven forced fumbles, 43 sacks, 97 quarterback hits, 237 tackles, 89 tackles for loss, and an interception. He will enter free agency in the offseason, but after such an eye-opening performance, the Eagles will likely fight to keep him.
