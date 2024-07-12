FSU Football's 2026 Recruiting Class Earns High Praise From ESPN For Strong Start
Florida State has quickly risen in the recruiting rankings over the last three weeks after adding seven commitments to its 2025 class. However, that success hasn't overshadowed the work that the coaching staff is putting in to fortify the future and the present of the program.
The Seminoles currently hold the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle with plenty of time remaining until rising juniors put pens to paper. The haul includes five commitments at this juncture; four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star athlete Darryon Williams, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
ESPN recently took an early look at the strongest 2026 classes in the country. The Seminoles topped the list as Craig Haubert highlighted a trio of the program's most talented pledges.
"While the Seminoles' 2025 class has been picking up steam in recent weeks, they also have been active for the 2026 cycle," Haubert wrote. "They have capitalized on in-state talent with additions such as ESPN Junior 300 athlete Efrem White, who was among the first to jump on board. White projects as a receiver but has been a jack-of-all-trades early in his high school career, playing quarterback, corner and returner as well."
"He's [White] slightly built at 155 pounds but possesses good speed with excellent quickness and can create and make plays with the ball in his hands," Haubert continued. "Similarly, Darryon Williams is a versatile addition who projects to receiver. He has good speed and contributes in a variety of ways. He'll form a talented young duo with White."
Head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Mike Norvell traveled out to the West Coast to secure their quarterback for #Tribe26. Smigiel, a California native, committed to Florida State following a multi-day trip to Tallahassee in June. Standing at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, he's already completed 510/825 passes (61.8%) for 7,701 yards with 98 touchdowns to 25 interceptions in two years as a starter for Newbury Park High School.
Smigiel has a chance to develop into one of the top prospects in his class with two years remaining at the prep level.
"The Seminoles did travel far to land their quarterback, pulling ESPN Junior 300 signal-caller Brady Smigiel out of California," Haubert wrote. "A competitive player and a passer with good anticipation and timing, he has proven production, having already thrown for more than 7,000 yards in his high school career."
There is a long way to go but it's worth noting that the Seminoles didn't land their fifth commitment in the 2025 class until June 24. Florida State already has the foundation of #Tribe26 established with a crop of elite talent.
Of course, the coaching staff will have to continue to keep these potential playmakers in the boat while adding around them over the next 18 months.
Could this be the makings of the first top-10 class that Norvell has signed at FSU?
