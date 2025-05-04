LA Rams hilariously troll former FSU star with viral meme
There has been a recent viral discussion circling the internet after re-emerging on social media over the past week. The question about whether or not 100 unarmed men could take on a single gorilla in combat has swept TikTok and Twitter, and lines have been drawn in the sand on the current debate.
It appears former Florida State star Jared Verse was not immune to the hilarity of the idea, and the Los Angeles Rams took note and decided to troll the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year with a comical image of a giant gorilla lying on top of him.
It is no surprise that the 6'4'' 260-pound defensive end would join the discussion. The sack master has been known for being bold but funny with his trash talk on the field, but going up against 100 gorillas might be a little ambitious for the Dayton, Ohio native.
Verse was drafted by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 19th pick overall and earned one of the NFL's most prestigious awards in his rookie season. He was the first Rams player to win the award since Aaron Donald in 2014 after racking up 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 18 quarterback hits. Verse led all rookies in QB hits, pressures, and hurries season.
Whether or not 100 men could actually take down a gorilla remains up for debate, but if anyone’s stepping into that ring with confidence and a sense of humor, it’s Verse. Just don’t be surprised if the next viral edit has the gorilla tapping out.
