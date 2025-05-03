Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of USC DB transfer Jarvis Boatwright: 'elite athleticism and play-making ability'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former USC safety Jarvis Boatwright.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads FSU to the team s first victory of the season with a win over the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads FSU to the team s first victory of the season with a win over the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
Transfer defensive back Jarvis Boatwright Jr. has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

“I’m excited to bring Jarvis back to his home state and into the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is a versatile athlete who brings elite athleticism and play-making ability to our program. Jarvis has four years of eligibility in front of him, which provides him an opportunity to come in and compete immediately while also impacting our program into the future. He is a great person who will be a positive presence on and off the field.”

Jarvis Boatwright Jr. | DB | 6-1 | 191 | Clearwater, Fla. | Clearwater High School/Southern California

Four-star safety out of Clearwater High School…rated No. 20 safety in country and No. 41 overall player in Florida by Rivals…ranked No. 54 safety by ESPN, No. 56 by 247Sports and No. 78 by On3…ranked No. 81 player in Florida by 247Sports, No. 83 by ESPN and No. 131 from On3…2023 FACA All-District First Team and FACA All-Star…tallied 102 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery for the Tornadoes…led Clearwater to second round of the 2023 FHSAA state playoffs…had 25 tackles and one interception as junior…added three touchdowns on 10 rushes...spent freshman year at Southern California.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                      Pos.      Ht.           Wt.          Hometown                                                                    High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                                   DB         6-2           192          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                       WR        6-1           204          Cocoa, Fla.                                                                    Cocoa HS

Tommy Castellanos                         QB         5-11         201          Waycross, Ga.                                                                    Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman                              DL          6-4           301          Terry, Miss.                                                                    Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                         DL          6-5           261          Miami, Fla.                                                                    Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                    DL          6-4           265          Miami, Fla.                                                                    Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                             DL          6-5           258          McKeesport, Pa.                                                                    McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas                          TE           6-5           270          Brownsville, Tenn.                                                                    Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                             WR        6-4           235          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                    Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                                 OL          6-5           330          Boca Raton, Fla.                          St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold                              DL          6-5           247          Tampa, Fla.                                                                    Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                      LB          6-2           235          Murfreesboro, Tenn.                                                                    Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins                                    DL          6-6           270          Bordentown, N.J.                                                                    Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Jaylen King                                            QB         6-3           210          Folkston, Ga.                                                                    Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU

Ousmane Kromah                             RB          6-1           215          Leesburg, Ga.                               Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                                   LB          6-1           228          Marietta, Ga.                                                                    Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                               DL          6-4           277          Pace, Fla.                                                                    Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                        TE           6-6           223          Omaha, Neb.                                                                    Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                        WR        6-5           190          New Haven, Conn.                                                                    Cheshire Academy

Ja’Elyne Matthews                            OL          6-6           340          Toms River, N.J.                                                                    Toms River HS North

Deante McCray                                  DL          6-4           274          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                    Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                     OL          6-5           305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                                    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                      OL          6-4           270          De Kalb, Miss.                                                                    Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                      OL          6-2           303          Annapolis, Md.                                                                    Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                        OL          6-7           355          Harvest, Ala.                                                                    James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                               TE           6-2           237          Panama City, Fla.                                                                    Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                            OL          6-5           270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                                    Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                                   LB          6-2           219          Sanford, Fla.                                                                    Seminole HS

Josh Raymond                                     OL          6-4           298          Orlando, Fla.                                                                    Lake Mary HS/Vanderbilt

Max Redmon                                        DB         6-1           196          West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                                    Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                        P/K         6-0           190          Sarasota, Fla.                                                                    Venice HS

Duce Robinson                                   WR        6-6           222          Phoenix, Ariz.                                                                    Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Kevin Sperry                                         QB         6-1           212          Denton, Texas                                                                    Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                                    DB         6-2           190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                    American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                              LB          6-1           240          Long Island, N.Y.                                                                    Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White                                     WR        5-10         170          Birmingham, Ala.                                                                    Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                                  DL          6-6           262          Kansas City, Mo.                          Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska

Jeremiah Wilson                                DB         5-10         185          Kissimmee, Fla.                                                                    Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston

Kevin Wynn                                           DL          6-2           343          Greensboro, Ga.                                                                    Greene County HS

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)

Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

