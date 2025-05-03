Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of USC DB transfer Jarvis Boatwright: 'elite athleticism and play-making ability'
Transfer defensive back Jarvis Boatwright Jr. has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.
“I’m excited to bring Jarvis back to his home state and into the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is a versatile athlete who brings elite athleticism and play-making ability to our program. Jarvis has four years of eligibility in front of him, which provides him an opportunity to come in and compete immediately while also impacting our program into the future. He is a great person who will be a positive presence on and off the field.”
Jarvis Boatwright Jr. | DB | 6-1 | 191 | Clearwater, Fla. | Clearwater High School/Southern California
Four-star safety out of Clearwater High School…rated No. 20 safety in country and No. 41 overall player in Florida by Rivals…ranked No. 54 safety by ESPN, No. 56 by 247Sports and No. 78 by On3…ranked No. 81 player in Florida by 247Sports, No. 83 by ESPN and No. 131 from On3…2023 FACA All-District First Team and FACA All-Star…tallied 102 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery for the Tornadoes…led Clearwater to second round of the 2023 FHSAA state playoffs…had 25 tackles and one interception as junior…added three touchdowns on 10 rushes...spent freshman year at Southern California.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 204 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Tommy Castellanos QB 5-11 201 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 301 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 261 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 265 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 258 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 270 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 247 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 235 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 270 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Jaylen King QB 6-3 210 Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 228 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 277 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 223 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Ja’Elyne Matthews OL 6-6 340 Toms River, N.J. Toms River HS North
Deante McCray DL 6-4 274 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 270 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 303 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 355 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 237 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 219 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Josh Raymond OL 6-4 298 Orlando, Fla. Lake Mary HS/Vanderbilt
Max Redmon DB 6-1 196 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 222 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 212 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 170 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 262 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska
Jeremiah Wilson DB 5-10 185 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 343 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
