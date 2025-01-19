Mike Norvell In Philly To Support Five Former Seminole Standouts In Eagles-Rams Game
Florida State still has plenty of former stars competing in the NFL Playoffs. The Seminoles have been represented in 12 consecutive Super Bowls and will extend that streak later this year.
In the meantime, FSU head coach Mike Norvell is doing his part to support a few players that he coached who are still participating in the postseason. Norvell is in Philadelphia on Sunday to watch five former Seminole standouts battle in the divisional round matchup between the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.
Norvell was spotted meeting with Eagles rookie wide receiver Johnny Wilson during pregame. He was joined by Florida State General Manager, Darrick Yray.
"Proud of you. Hey, go put on a show," Norvell told Wilson.
Alongside Wilson, former FSU defensive end Josh Sweat suits up for Philadelphia. There are a couple of other Norvell ties in green and white. Norvell coached defensive end Bryce Huff and running back Kenneth Gainwell during his tenure at Memphis.
The Seminoles have a trio of former defensive linemen on the Rams; Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas. Verse and Fiske have put together terrific rookie campaigns.
Norvell coached Wilson, Verse, Fiske, and Thomas at FSU. Wilson, Verse, and Fiske were all crucial starts on the ACC Championship team in 2023.
The winner between the Eagles and Rams will advance to the NFC Championship to face the Washington Commanders and former FSU offensive lineman Bobby Hart next weekend.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
