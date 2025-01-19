Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell In Philly To Support Five Former Seminole Standouts In Eagles-Rams Game

The Florida State head coach is front and center for a playoff game that features plenty of former Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State still has plenty of former stars competing in the NFL Playoffs. The Seminoles have been represented in 12 consecutive Super Bowls and will extend that streak later this year.

In the meantime, FSU head coach Mike Norvell is doing his part to support a few players that he coached who are still participating in the postseason. Norvell is in Philadelphia on Sunday to watch five former Seminole standouts battle in the divisional round matchup between the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal

Norvell was spotted meeting with Eagles rookie wide receiver Johnny Wilson during pregame. He was joined by Florida State General Manager, Darrick Yray.

"Proud of you. Hey, go put on a show," Norvell told Wilson.

Alongside Wilson, former FSU defensive end Josh Sweat suits up for Philadelphia. There are a couple of other Norvell ties in green and white. Norvell coached defensive end Bryce Huff and running back Kenneth Gainwell during his tenure at Memphis.

The Seminoles have a trio of former defensive linemen on the Rams; Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas. Verse and Fiske have put together terrific rookie campaigns.

Norvell coached Wilson, Verse, Fiske, and Thomas at FSU. Wilson, Verse, and Fiske were all crucial starts on the ACC Championship team in 2023.

The winner between the Eagles and Rams will advance to the NFC Championship to face the Washington Commanders and former FSU offensive lineman Bobby Hart next weekend.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'

• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul

 Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason

 Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros