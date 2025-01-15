Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
Florida State provided its first roster update of 2025 on Wednesday morning, giving clarity on which newcomers will be with the program this offseason along with some other interesting details. The Seminoles have eight returning players switching jersey numbers. Plus, to no real surprise, sophomore Amaree Williams is now regarded as a tight end/defensive lineman as he'll get a legitimate look on defense this spring.
There are also a few players who still had collegiate eligibility but are no longer on Florida State's roster. This is important to note due to the roster limit changing to 105 and the current subtractions have the Seminoles sitting at a projected 104 players, not including the addition of Antonio Cromartie Jr. and other February signees.
FSU had over 25 players move on via the transfer portal. The players below were not among the public declarations in December.
Which Players Are No Longer On Florida State's Roster After The Update?
Redshirt Sophomore DB Harold Stubbs IV: Joined FSU as a walk-on in 2022 out of Oakleaf High School and is a native of Jacksonville. Made college debut against Louisiana in 2022. Contributed to 2023 ACC Championship team with appearances against Southern Miss and Wake Forest. Did not see action in 2024 while recovering from an injury. Brother of UF four-star signee, Hylton Stubbs.
Redshirt Sophomore OL LaNard Toney: Joined FSU as a walk-on in 2022 out of Cocoa High School and is a native of Rockledge. Redshirted in 2022 while working with the scout team. Contributed to the 2023 ACC Championship team and appeared in the home opening win against Southern Miss. Did not see playing time in 2024.
Redshirt Sophomore DL George Sklavenitis: Joined FSU as a walk-on in 2022 out of Chaminade-Madonna High School and is a native of Cooper City. Redshirted in 2022 while working with the scout team. Member of the ACC Championship in 2023. Reserve in 2024. Did not make an appearance with the Seminoles.
Redshirt Freshman LB Ashton Bracewell: Joined FSU as a walk-on in 2023 out of Flagler-Palm Coast and is a native of Palm Coast. Worked with the scout team during the ACC Championship season in 2023. Did not see action this past season as a reserve.
Freshman DB Cade Papineau: Joined FSU as a walk-on in 2024 out of Nease High School and is a native of St. Augustine. Worked with the scout team while redshirting this past season. Did not see game action.
Freshman DL William Ross: Joined FSU as a walk-on in 2024 out of Stoneman Douglas High School and is a native of Parkland. Worked with the scout team while redshirting this past season. Did not see game action.
Another Seminole Returning From The Transfer Portal
Redshirt Sophomore QB Michael Grant
Grant signed with Florida State as a preferred walk-on in 2023. He's a Seminole Legacy as his father played golf for the Seminoles from 1978-81 while his grandfather was on the first two football teams in program history (1947-48). Grant officially entered the transfer portal on December 9 but remains on the updated roster.
The rising redshirt sophomore is the second player to exit the portal and return to the program. Redshirt junior linebacker Graham Jr. also elected to come back to Florida State after exploring options elsewhere.
Grant has not seen game action during his first two years with the Seminoles. He's one of five quarterbacks slated to be on the 2025 roster alongside senior Thomas Castellanos, redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, redshirt freshman Trever Jackson, and true freshman Kevin Sperry.
Eight Returning Players Switching To New Numbers In 2025
Redshirt Sophomore DB Edwin Joseph: No. 33 to No. 3
Redshirt Senior RB Roydell Williams: No. 24 to No. 5
Sophomore WR Lawayne McCoy: No. 15 to No. 7
Sophomore WR BJ Gibson: No. 80 to No. 10
Redshirt Sophomore DB Ja'Bril Rawls: No. 30 to No. 11
Redshirt Junior RB Jaylin Lucas: No. 13 to No. 12
Redshirt Freshman QB Trever Jackson: No. 10 to No. 16
Redshirt Freshman LB Jayden Parrish: No. 55 to No. 36
Who Are The New Additions To FSU's Roster This Spring?
0 - WR Duce Robinson (6-foot-6, 220 pounds)
1 - QB Thomas Castellanos (5-foot-11, 195 pounds)
4 - WR Squirrel White (5-foot-10, 167 pounds)
7 - LB Stefon Thompson (6-foot-1, 240 pounds)
8 - DL Deante McCray (6-foot-4, 283 pounds)
9 - QB Kevin Sperry (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
10 - DL James Williams (6-foot-6, 250 pounds)
13 - DL Deamontae Diggs (6-foot-5, 260 pounds)
13 - TE Randy Pittman (6-foot-2, 225 pounds)
14 - WR Jordan Scott (6-foot-7, 215 pounds)
15 - DB Shamar Arnoux (6-foot-2, 175 pounds)
15 - WR Jayvan Boggs (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
21 - DB Max Redmon (6-foot-1, 185 pounds)
23 - TE Chase Loftin (6-foot-6, 215 pounds)
29 - LB Caleb LaVallee (6-foot-1, 225 pounds)
31- LB Elijah Herring (6-foot-2, 230 pounds)
35 - LB Ethan Pritchard (6-foot-2, 205 pounds)
51 - C Luke Petitbon (6-foot-2, 295 pounds)
55 - OT Gunnar Hansen (6-foot-5, 330 pounds)
55 - DL Kevin Wynn (6-foot-2, 320 pounds)
57 - OT Micah Pettus (6-foot-7, 350 pounds)
60 - OL Mario Nash Jr. (6-foot-4, 280 pounds)
76 - OG Adrian Medley (6-foot-5, 305 pounds)
83 - WR Tae'shaun Gelsey (6-foot-4, 215 pounds)
87 - TE Markeston Douglas (6-foot-5, 275 pounds)
90 - DL Darryll Desir (6-foot-5, 240 pounds)
91 - DL Tyeland Coleman (6-foot-4, 285 pounds)
93 - DL Mandrell Desir (6-foot-4, 240 pounds)
94 - DL LaJesse Harrold (6-foot-5, 215 pounds)
96 - DL Tylon Lee (6-foot-4, 245 pounds)
97 - DL Jayson Jenkins (6-foot-6, 281 pounds)
