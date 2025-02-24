NFL.com includes two FSU Football standouts among top-50 prospects before NFL Combine
There has been a lot of buzz around this year's NFL Draft class and with a weaker projected quarterback haul, a lot more defensive players are projected to enter the first and second rounds.
Although three Florida State players will be attending the 2025 NFL Combine, two of their names keep showing up on experts' top 50 charts: cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.
NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released a list of his top 50 draft prospects with Thomas at No. 38 and Farmer landing at No. 41.
Thomas played three seasons at FSU, finishing second on the team last year with 52 tackles and one tackle for loss, along with his second career interception. Over 37 games in garnet and gold, he compiled 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 15 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. In Jeremiah's eyes, the Niceville, Florida native can become a dependable starter.
"Thomas is a tall, long and fluid cornerback. In press coverage, he has the size and physicality to disrupt at the line of scrimmage, but he does need to clean up some footwork," Jeremiah wrote. "His feet will occasionally widen at the snap, and he’s forced to recover if he doesn’t land his hands. From off coverage, he’s effective playing from a side-turn, where he can explode and drive on in-breaking routes.
"He isn’t a violent tackler, but he’s more than willing and he can effectively get runners on the ground. He displays effort to chase plays from the back side. Sources from Florida State rave about his intelligence and character," Jeremiah continued. "Overall, Thomas has some areas to clean up, but he has the foundational tools of a dependable starter."
Farmer spent four seasons at Florida State, tallying 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He also contributed to the 2023 ACC Championship team and earned All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2024.
"Farmer has outstanding bulk, length and strength for his position. Against the pass, he has a quick first step and push-the-pocket power," Jeremiah wrote. "He can win early when slanting and he flashes the ability to stack moves together when his initial move is thwarted. Against the run, he faced double-teams quite a bit, but he can sink his weight and hold up fine."
"He can stack single blocks easily. He has a lot of shock in his hands to jolt and free himself. He’s a little late to locate the ball-carrier at times, but once he finds him, he pursues with effort," Jeremiah continued. "Overall, Farmer is likely to rise up boards during the evaluation process. He is scheme-versatile and provides value on every down."
Watch for Farmer, Thomas, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald on February 27 at the 2025 NFL Combine and in the NFL Draft beginning on April 24.
