Top-100 cornerback recruit cuts recruitment down to 12, includes FSU Football
The Florida State Seminoles are in a prime position to secure the best prep recruiting class during Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. With the end of February drawing near, the Seminoles already sit just outside the top 10 in the country with seven commitments and should continue to add to that haul over the coming weeks.
This past weekend, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss.
READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space
The Seminoles appear to be in a good spot here as Barney was in Tallahassee for a junior day last month. Defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. also dropped by his high school to check in on him.
The Georgia native has yet to announce official visits but it wouldn't be a surprise if Florida State ends up getting one. Barney was also on campus last spring for a trip.
Barney is coming off a junior season where he totaled 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was named all-state and all-region after guiding Carrollton to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the state championship.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 74 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn