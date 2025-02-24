Nole Gameday

Top-100 cornerback recruit cuts recruitment down to 12, includes FSU Football

The Seminoles are a contender for a highly regarded recruit out of Georgia.

Dustin Lewis

Dorian Barney/Twitter
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are in a prime position to secure the best prep recruiting class during Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. With the end of February drawing near, the Seminoles already sit just outside the top 10 in the country with seven commitments and should continue to add to that haul over the coming weeks.

This past weekend, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space

The Seminoles appear to be in a good spot here as Barney was in Tallahassee for a junior day last month. Defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. also dropped by his high school to check in on him.

The Georgia native has yet to announce official visits but it wouldn't be a surprise if Florida State ends up getting one. Barney was also on campus last spring for a trip.

Barney is coming off a junior season where he totaled 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was named all-state and all-region after guiding Carrollton to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the state championship.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 74 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game

 Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting