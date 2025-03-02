FSU Football makes waves with 2 of the ACC’s top 10 transfers for 2025 season
Florida State re-loaded through the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in an effort to rebound from a 2-10 campaign in 2024. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have a lot of work to do this spring but there's no doubt that the program secured some experienced talent that should provide big contributions this fall.
In total, FSU is bringing in 16 transfers, including nine on offense and seven on defense. One thing's for sure, things are going to look a lot different in Tallahassee. The changes to the roster and the coaching staff have fans waiting to see if the Seminoles are in a position to contend for another ACC Championship.
With plenty of time to pass until August, Florida State has earned a ton of attention for its portal haul. 247Sport's Cody Nagel believes the Seminoles will field two of the top ten transfers in the ACC next season; wide receiver Duce Robinson and defensive end James Williams.
Robinson came in at No. 2 overall on the list behind only Miami's Carson Beck. Last season at USC, he appeared in 12 games and made five starts, catching 23 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns. In two years with the Trojans, Robinson averaged 19.2 yards per catch.
The Seminole Legacy has exceptional hands. He had a drop-rate of just 4.2% on 46 targets in 2024. Standing at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Robinson has the chance to continue his ascension in garnet and gold.
"This recent transfer portal class is stacked with talented wideouts. Florida State added one of the better ones in the group with former USC standout Duce Robinson on the move to The Sunshine State," Nagel wrote. "One of the most coveted transfer prospects of the cycle, Robinson has a 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame that allows him to line up in a number of spots on the perimeter. In two seasons with the Trojans, Robinson caught 39 passes for 747 yards and seven touchdowns."
Williams wasn't too far behind Robinson, coming in at No. 5 on the list. He showed off his vast potential last season at Nebraska, totaling 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Williams finished second on the team in sacks despite playing just 188 snaps off the bench. He recorded two sacks in back-to-back games against Purdue and Rutgers.
The redshirt junior's 80.5 pass-rushing grade (80.5) would've been the highest by a defensive lineman on FSU's roster in 2024. He had a pressure rate of 22.3% which was among the very best in college football.
After beginning his college career at the JUCO level and spending two years at Nebraska, the sky is the limit for Williams at FSU. His close relationship with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and knowledge of defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme should only benefit his transition to the Seminoles.
"The potential home-run hire for Florida State in securing former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to fill the same position quickly paid off with edge rusher James Williams among those also making the move from The Cornhusker State," Nagel wrote. "Williams played in every game for Nebraska this past season, recording 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He ranked second on the team in sacks."
Florida State kicks off its 2025 season against Alabama on August 30. Barring something unforseen, Robinson and Williams will both take the field as starters in their debut with the Seminoles.
