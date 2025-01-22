Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Florida State Standout To Practice Squad
There are only four teams remaining in the NFL Playoffs with an appearance in the Super Bowl on the line during conference championship weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back to the big game for the second time under head coach Nick Sirianni. They've got a home game against the Washington Commanders coming up on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the matchup, the Eagles are making a couple of changes to their roster, including the addition of a former Florida State offensive lineman. On Wednesday, Philadelphia announced it was signing tight end Nick Muse to its active roster, opening up room for veteran offensive lineman Cameron Erving to join the practice squad.
Erving has bounced around throughout the season, his tenth in the NFL. He participated in training camp with the Houston Texans and ended up on the team's practice squad. Erving was released and brought back to the franchise twice before joining San Francisco's practice squad near the end of November. The 49ers ended up cutting Erving a short time later.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
The Georgia native has had a well-traveled professional career. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After two years with the Browns, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs and started for eight games as the franchise ultimately defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
The Eagles will be the eighth franchise he's spent time with alongside the Browns, Chiefs, Texans, 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints.
In total, the 32-year-old has appeared in 98 games, with 58 starts, across his time in the NFL.
Erving spent his college career at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He began his time with the program as a defensive tackle before transitioning to the offensive side of the ball. The move paid off in a big way as Erving was a key piece at left tackle and started games at center in 2014.
He was a back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection to conclude his college career. Erving was a starter on the 2023 National Championship team. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy twice which is awarded to the best blocker in the ACC.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OL Cameron Erving - Philadelphia Eagles
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'